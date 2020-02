Thursday, February 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County coroner confirms at least one person is dead after a car accident involving several juveniles.

The accident happened on the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road near Mike Padgett Highway. It happened around 6:45 p.m.

We have a crew on the way. Stay with News 12 as this story develops.