Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- At least one person is believed to be injured after a crash in Augusta.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. on Damascus Road at Highland Avenue.

Our News 12 crew on the scene says power lines seem to have been knocked down as a result of the crash.

Deputies were directing traffic at the scene, but there were no major backups.

