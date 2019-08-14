At least one person dead, others injured in two I-20 crashes

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Crews are on the scene of two separate accidents on I-20 in Aiken. Someone was killed in one of the crashes.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, they both happened along I-20 westbound around mile marker 14 in Aiken County.

One of the two involves two cars, one with entrapment. A representative of the volunteer fire department says someone has died in that wreck.

In the other accident, a tractor-trailer jack-knifed the median.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Check back with News 12 for the latest.

