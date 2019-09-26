Two teens confirmed dead, two others injured in Thomson crash

Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019

McDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two teens are dead following a crash in Thomson, according to the Thomson Police Department.

The crash involved a tractor trailer and a car, officials said, at the intersection of Thomson Bypass and White Oak Lane.

The car held four people -- an adult, a child, and two teenagers. The adult and child were injured, but their conditions are not currently known.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

