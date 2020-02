Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two people are dead after a morning crash.

Hephzibah Public Safety and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office say it happened on the 2300 block of Mims Road.

The coroner tells News 12 at least one person was riding a motorcycle.

Roads may be closed in the area. We have a crew headed to the scene.

