Woman, 57, killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway

Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

Image: MGN

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 57-year-old woman was killed early Monday following a traffic accident, the Richmond County Coroner's Office says.

Coroner Mike Bowen says Barbara Hayes was the passenger of a car that crashed into a tractor trailer on Mike Padgett Highway and Marvin Griffin Road around 6 a.m.

The driver of the car was transported to AUMC. Their condition is not currently known.

Hayes, Bowen says, was not wearing a seat belt.

