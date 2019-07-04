At least one dead, traffic blocked after Deans Bridge Road crash

Thursday, July 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is working a fatal accident Thursday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road at Etterlee Drive around 9:57 a.m. One lane of Deans Bridge Road is closed.

The Richmond County Coroner's Office says49-year-old Timothy Stock was killed in the single-vehicle crash.

Stock was driving a Ford pickup southbound on Deans Bridge Road when he crossed the median and northbound lanes, left the road, and crashed into a group of trees.

