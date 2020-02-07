At least 200 infected with Norovirus after visiting casino in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WVUE) - Hundreds of people in Lake Charles are battling with the norovirus after visiting a casino.

The outbreak happened at the L’Auberge Casino last weekend and at least 200 people became sick after attending events there.

Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Medical Director for the State Health Office in Lake Charles says the virus is highly contagious.

“How it started at this point doesn’t really matter anymore, because now we are getting transmission within the community. So, however, people picked it up in that setting they are now taking it home and spreading it from one family member to another family member to another family member," Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh also stated that people are contagious when they have symptoms and sometimes up to three weeks after they’re gone.

