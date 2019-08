Thursday, August 1, 2019

HEPHZIBAH, G.a. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Investigators are on the scene of a shooting in Hephzibah.

Richmond County deputies tell News 12 they were called to the 3100 block of Blackmon Court at 10:20 p.m. Thursday night. They have blocked off the road while they investigate.

Dispatch confirms at least one person is injured.

Stay with News 12 as this story develops.