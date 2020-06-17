At city meeting, business aid moves forward but Augusta Common renaming doesn't

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Augusta Commission met Tuesday and took up measures that included a step forward in a small business COVID-19 relief program.

Local shops can start applying for that money next week. It will cover salaries, building leases, inventory and other expenses.

On Friday, commissioners are expected to announce all the details during a public meeting. Then the application process will open Monday.

The meeting also included discussion about whether people will still be required to wear face masks in government buildings.

The mayor's executive order requiring everyone to wear masks inside public buildings expired Friday. Commissioners are talking about extending the order, but dropping the part about penalties if the ordinance isn't followed.

Leaders plan to discuss this topic again at the next meeting.

There had been a proposal to rename the Augusta Common downtown, but it was not discussed at the meeting. Under the proposal, the park’s name would have been changed to the Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd Memorial Park.

Commissioners decided to table a vote on whether bars in the city can open on Sundays in light of the revenue losses from forced shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials will research state laws on the matter. They're also discussing giving bar owners a 25% discount on next year's liquor licenses.

