Ask What the Tech's Jamey Tucker your most-burning tech questions during a Zoom meeting!

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- COVID-19 has put many of us in touch with tech issues at home, so what better way to answer them with a Zoom meeting with What the Tech's Jamey Tucker!

Wednesday at 8 p.m., Tucker will be hosting a Zoom meeting in hopes of answering any questions you might have about saving money, speeding up the internet and being productive while you're stuck at home.

If you want to attend the meeting, simply click on this link, download Zoom, and follow the on-screen prompts!

The meeting ID for this session is 166 214 410.

