As the holidays approach, the risks on the road increase

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and the most dangerous. As the holidays approach, risks on the road increase.

The cold weather plus distracted driving can be a deadly combination. Georgia Highway Safety said during Thanksgiving weekend in 2017, 365 people were killed nationwide in accidents.

Darienne Behling spends a lot of time on the roads. She's been driving for Uber and Lyft for six months, and just started driving for Waitr about a month ago. She says every day, she sees danger.

It's especially true during the holidays. The Georgia Office of Highway Safety said last Thanksgiving, 15 people were killed in car accidents over the 102-hour weekend. Georgia State Patrol issued 11,523 citations, 17,046 warnings and arrest more than 300 people driving under the influence.

Behling said the biggest problem she sees is drivers using their phones.

"It happens all the time," she said. "I might look at them for a quick second, and they're on their phone. So, I'm like 'Wow, that's crazy.'"

It's the second year the hands-free law is in effect in Georgia. Over the past year, there were 25,215 distracted-driving accidents in the state. Richmond County alone issued 951 citations.

As the temperature drops, the roads become icy.

"In my own car, even without distracted driving, I've hydroplaned just from ice or rain," Behling said.

The best defense against distracted driving is often ignored. Buckle your seat belt, put down your phone, and focus on the road.

