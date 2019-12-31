As the bubbly flows, businesses and law enforcement ready for busy New Year's Eve

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Since it's New Year’s Eve, law enforcement and local businesses are gearing up for obviously different reasons.

The numbers don’t lie when it comes to DUI and New Year’s Eve, so how are businesses and law enforcement preparing?

Of course, it’s about having a good time at bars and restaurants, but it’s about staying safe, too. That’s a collective effort on nights like tonight.

"Why start your new year off with a DUI, or an accident that you hurt someone or hurt yourself?” said Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mark Chestang. “It's just not worth it."

But each year, there's always people who choose it. On New Year's Eve and New Year’s Day 2018, officers wrote nine DUI citations. In 2019, that number jumped to 15 DUIs.

Chestang says deputies will be out patrolling, especially downtown, but ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft make it easier and safer.

“We are still out there in force, and are out looking, but we've been lucky that people have actually listened and got other rides home,” Chestang said.

Garden City Social is seeing the same thing.

“It makes our life a whole lot easier,” Brannen Bennett with Garden City Social said. “We can actually see people get into the cars, so we know that they're on their way home in a safe manner."

For two weeks, they've been getting ready. There's 25 cases of champagne ready to go, and a bottle so big the cork won't pop.

Downtown bars are expecting big crowds.

“We have security all throughout the building,” Bennett said. “We have three officers on duty as well. The bartenders are trained to notice if anybody’s had too much to drink.”

So are local officers with road blocks and more to keep everyone safe, and to remind you not to drop the ball on a big night.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.