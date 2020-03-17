As students begin to learn from home, parents-turned-teachers worry about kids losing their educational momentum

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A new norm begins in homes across the area today as parents working remotely and students learning remotely.

It's a unique set of challenges for each family as some are dealing with limiting distractions around the home, some are creating new daily schedules, and some are coping without the internet.

Columbia County students said goodbye to their classrooms today, taking learn-from-home materials with them.

Aiken County says parents can start picking up study materials starting Thursday.

But in Richmond County, distance learning is in full swing.

“We’ve encouraged teachers to use exactly what they’ve been using all year,” Dr. Malinda Cobb, associate superintendent of the Richmond County School System, said.

School leaders like Cobb say all students have options when it comes to learning from home.

“Some students received extensive take home packets of print materials to offset not having access to online resources,” Cobb said.

But Shovonee Titus isn't so sure. She has four kids and no internet access and she doesn't think her students will be able to keep up.

“In these packets, the instructions from the teacher stated that they have to go online to do additional work each week,” Titus said.

The district says each student left school at a different level, and they anticipate they will return to school on a different level as well.

“Every student is going to have a different learning environment,” Cobb said. “I meant, it’s not going to be the exact same.”

It’s a game of trial and error, but the district says their goal is for everyone to keep learning.

Richmond County says teachers will be available for questions about material and technology every day during business hours. They also say this is new territory for everyone, and the packets that were sent home with students are the best way to learn new material.

