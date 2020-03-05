As rains continue, Screven County closes several roads

Thursday, March 5, 2020

SCREVEN COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Due to continuous drenching rain over the past several days, Screven County emergency officials have moved to close or restrict access to many roads.

"Roads are being maintained as best as possible to facilitate emergency response only. We are still expecting more rain through tomorrow that could be up to 5 inches in some areas. We are closing roads and portions of roads still today due to safety concerns," a statement from the county said.

As a result of the rain, the following counties have been closed or have portions of the road closed.

Ben's Branch Road

Leola Road

Dairy Road

Foxhunter's Road (from Hunters Road)

Sassertown Road (between Millerville Road and Little Horse Creek Road)

Shady Lane (Ogeechee Road end)

Stoopto Road (Edenfield Road to Catawba Road)

Ginhouse Road (Harmony Road to Mary T's Road)

Post Oak Road

Pine Needle Circle

Shortcut Road (Thomasboro Road to Rocky Ford Road)

Little Horse Creek Road (at Sassertown Road)

Millerville Road (Little Horse Creek Road to Thomasboro Road)

Sweetheart Road (Duck Pond Road to Pine Grove Inn Road)

Beaver Road

Tuckahoe Road

Hudson's Ferry Road (Newington City Limits to Church Road)

Rabbit Run Road

Blackburn Road

Rocky Knob Road

Scrub Oak Road (Deer Run Road to Shady Lane Road)

Springhead Road

Millerville Road (Crooked Creek to Old Bay Branch Road)

Orchard Road (331 Orchard Road to Old Creek Road)

Poor Robin Landing is now closed

