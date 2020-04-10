As pandemic continues, voting decisions loom for South Carolina

Friday, April 10, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Because of the coronavirus pandemic, changes could be made to the way people vote in the June 9 primaries in South Carolina.

Lawmakers are even planning to set aside money to help cover any costs with those changes.

The state election commission says any decisions need to be made soon.

S.C. CAPITOL COVERAGE | Pandemic could wipe out nearly all of state's projected surplus

Officials say they have sent the governor and members of the General Assembly some ideas that would help the state conduct elections in the middle of a pandemic.

They have suggested expanding absentee voting, holding early voting in South Carolina and letting people vote by mail.

They say any of these options could make things safer for voters or poll workers. But something like voting by mail would take a lot of work to implement.

The state election commission says the governor has the authority to implement any new initiatives.

“We’re reaching a critical moment here,” said Chris Whitmire, director of public information for the commission.

That’s because officials are up against a deadline to send ballots to service members and overseas citizens.

“That’s coming up in two weeks.” Whitmire said. “We’re building the ballots now. The first ballots go out in the next two weeks.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Henry McMaster says officials will be working closely with the election commission to make sure no South Carolinian is put in harm’s way when they go vote.

Before the middle of May, lawmakers are expected to pass a measure that would avoid a government shutdown in South Carolina. In that measure is a proposal to set aside $15 million for the election commission to cover any expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

