"As long as I am able to, I will run for you." 10-year-old with cerebral palsy to compete in Marine Corps Marathon

Thursday, Oct. 17th, 2019

EVANS, Ga. ((WRDW/WAGT)) -- 10-year-old Noah Williams, from Evans, will compete in the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington DC in less than two weeks.

Noah has spastic quadriplegia, the umbrella condition is cerebral palsy. He cannot run on his own, but one man will run for him, and actually with him.

Noah will run his 6th Marine Corps Marathon, with a little help from his buddy Kevin Leung and the Kyle Pease Foundation.

Noah's mom, Noami Williams said, "He's just a wonderful person who lends his abilities to Noah to be able to experience things that he otherwise wouldn't be able too."

Kevin will run and push Noah in his special chair, and Noah's mom, Naomi, will be rooting for them.

"I get to be on the sidelines and cheer them on, which is wonderful, that's my opportunity if you will, to be a soccer mom or a football mom to be on the sidelines," said Noami.

The Marine Corps Marathon isn't the only running history this family has.

Noami said, "I was training for my first half marathon when I found out I was pregnant with him, and then he came really early, about 3 and a half months early."

It was news from doctors about Noah's health that gave her a new reason to run.

"When they got to 'he's not going to crawl, or walk, or run' I made him a promise, and said 'As long as I am able to run and to walk I will run for you," Naomi said.

Since then, they've done several races. Noami no longer runs the races with Noah, but she's thankful for the others that do.

"We have friends who will run with him, like Kevin in Atlanta, and his former PT Kelsey will actually go to Charlotte next month for them to do another marathon," said Naomi.

Going to races is something Naomi and Noah love to do together, and whether they know it or not, they're inspiring others one race at a time.

Naomi said, "Individuals with disabilities are parts of our community, we're not going to stay in the house and hide. We're going to live our best life and we hope you do too."

Noah and Kevin will compete in the Marine Corps Marathon on October 26th in Washington DC.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.