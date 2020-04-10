As local COVID-19 toll hits 10, a pattern has become clear in its victims

Friday, April 10, 2020

Coronavirus in the CSRA

With two more COVID-19 deaths bringing the local total to 10, it’s clear that the disease here is following the national trend of proving deadliest to elderly people with underlying health problems.

Nearly all the local patients who’ve died have been in that category.

Figures available early Friday from the Georgia Department of Public Health showed two additional local deaths from coronavirus: one in Burke County and one in McDuffie County.

The Burke County death was the county’s first due to coronavirus, according to the state statistics. The victim was an 80-year-old woman with an underlying health condition, according to the state information. The county has seen 21 cases of COVID-19, according to the state statistics.

The McDuffie County death was that county’s second during the coronavirus pandemic. Of the two patients from that county who have died, one was a 45-year-old man, and it was unknown whether he had underlying health problems. The other death from that county was a 73-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

In Georgia

Richmond County, the most populous one locally, leads the totals with four deaths. The Richmond County victims have been an 83-year-old man with underlying health conditions, a 62-year-old man with underlying health conditions, a 72-year-old woman with underlying health conditions and a 44-year-old woman, and it was unknown whether she had underlying conditions. Richmond County has seen 89 cases of coronavirus during the pandemic.

Jenkins County has seen one death due to COVID-19, according to the state statistics. The victim was a 93-year-old man with underlying health problems. Jenkins County has seen eight cases of coronavirus so far during the pandemic.

Here are the latest statistics for Georgia counties in the CSRA:

• Burke County: 21 cases, 1 death

• Columbia County: 58 cases, 0 deaths

• Emanuel County: 7 cases, 0 deaths

• Glascock County: 0 cases, 0 deaths

• Hancock County: 1 case, 0 deaths

• Jefferson County: 8 cases, 0 deaths

• Jenkins County: 8 cases, 1 death

• Lincoln County: 6 cases, 0 deaths

• McDuffie County: 18 cases, 2 deaths

• Richmond County: 89 cases, 4 deaths

• Screven County: 5 cases, 0 deaths

• Taliaferro County: 0 cases, 0 deaths

• Warren County: 6 cases, 0 deaths

• Washington County: 21 cases, 0 deaths

• Wilkes County: 6 cases, 0 deaths

South Carolina

The South Carolina portion of the CSRA has seen two deaths from coronavirus, one in Aiken County and one in McCormick County.

The McCormick County victim was described by South Carolina health officials as an elderly person with underlying health conditions. The death was reported Wednesday.

The Aiken County death was reported on March 31. Three South Carolina patients whose deaths were reported that day were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions, and one patient was a middle-aged individual who did not have underlying health conditions. It was not clear which category the Aiken County victim fell into.

Here are the latest statistics for South Carolina counties in the CSRA:

• Aiken County: 42 cases, 1 death

• Allendale County: 2 cases, 0 deaths

• Bamberg County: 6 cases, 0 deaths

• Barnwell County: 4 cases, 0 deaths

• Edgefield County: 6 cases, 0 deaths

• McCormick County: 3 cases, 1 death

• Orangeburg County: 35 cases, 0 deaths

• Saluda County: 7 cases, 0 deaths

