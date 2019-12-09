As holiday shopping ramps up, make sure you don't fall victim to online scamming

Sunday, December 8, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the holidays get closer and online shopping gets popular, the risk for online scams becomes greater.

"I'm angry," said Crystal Olliff, a victim of online scamming. "I'm angry."

Frustration has been building up for Olliff over the past few months. It all started with a simple Facebook search.

"I was looking for the game boards, the corn hole boards that are really popular," she said.

She found one she liked, and reached out to the seller for a quote on custom boards. Olliff said she's been on Facebook Marketplace for about three years, but this was the first time she was getting a custom item.

"She had quoted me $200 and she requested a $100 deposit," Olliff said. "It seemed reasonable enough because it is a custom product."

Weeks passed, and Olliff said she hadn't heard anything about her boards, so she decided to reach out.

"I was just checking in to see how it was going, if I could get some sort of picture or some sort of proof," she said. "She didn't respond."

Days turned into weeks. Weeks turned into months. Still, Olliff never got a response. After several attempts to reach out and a report to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, she realized she'd been scammed.

"After doing some research and digging around, [I] found out I wasn't the only person," she said.

She said at least 18 other people told her it's happened to them too. A platform most trust now has people like Olliff thinking twice.

"People shouldn't take advantage of people like that," she said. "It's just wrong."

Ahead of the holidays, she's warning others. Research who you're buying things from, and be on the lookout.

Olliff said she plans to press charges against the scammer. We are holding off on releasing the name until those charges are filed.

