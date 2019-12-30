As domestic violence trends rise in CSRA, shelters look to open their arms to help victims

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Domestic violence is up in our area, and people in charge of local groups are recommending that you get help before it’s too late.

In McDuffie County, Shay Few was killed, allegedly, by her estranged husband.

Dejayla Bell didn’t know Few personally, but she is no stranger to her story.

“I have had multiple experiences with domestic violence,” Bell said.

Bell, a mother of three, says leaving an abusive relationship isn’t easy.

“Fortunately, I was able to get out, but a lot of times you don’t get out, and then the children live without both parents,” Bell said.

In Richmond County, over 2,000 cases of domestic violence are prosecuted each year.

“When they leave a domestic violence situation, that's the most dangerous time, so a lot of times we see the fear, they go back,” said Aimee Hall, executive director of Safe Homes.

South Carolina sits at number six in the nation of women killed by their partners.

“Domestic violence is always about power and control, and once someone decides to leave, they are taking away all of that power and control,” said Jessica Coach Cumbee.

Aiken County alone reported 247 cases of domestic violence last year. The number jumps this year with 333 cases.

“There are a lot of people that have been through this situation who you would never know it because of where they are now,” Cumbee said.

Safe Homes of Augusta sees the upward trend and has doubled in space making more rooms for people.

If you need someone to talk to, Safe Homes is available at 706-736-2499.

