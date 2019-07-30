As day four of search continues, dive team resolute to bring home 23-year-old who went under at Clark's Hill Lake

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Crews continue the search for a 23-year-old man who went under the water at Clark’s Hill Lake and never surfaced.

Marquez Bey hasn't been seen since Saturday when he was canoeing on with his uncle. A boat drove by and the canoe flipped. His uncle is fine, but it's been a tough few days for that family.

Crews expanded the search Tuesday to a square mile. To put that into perspective, that’s 640 football fields put together.

“It's like a needle in a haystack,” Capt. Mike Chambers with the Columbia County Fire Rescue and Dive Team.

There's up to seven boats on the water between multiple agencies.

"The thing about out here at the lake is it's hard for people to give us a pinpoint location, and so we end up having a wide search area,” Chambers said.

Chambers says they rely a lot on witnesses.

"The problem we have here, when the canoe turned over, the person that survived drifted, he said, for 45 minutes, so there's no telling how far he moved,” Chambers said.

That said, officials don't know where the canoe actually tipped over.

“Eventually after a while a victim will resurface,” Chambers said. “It depends on many factors. It could be three days, it can be longer."

Fire rescue has two boats out on the water and they are sweeping the shoreline to see if anything surfaces. They also have six of their divers on standby with their scuba gear on board just in case the sonar machine picks up something.

“This is why we do it,” Chambers said. “It’s for the family to give them closure."

Chambers’ team remains ready to dive in, hoping to bring Bey home.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved