As businesses falter, many look to federal loans to help get to tomorrow

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The federal government approved hundreds of millions to help small businesses including in both South Carolina and Georgia. But even with that, it seems more companies are without help than with it.

Belair Donuts relies on a recipe for business. Revenue usually is the main ingredient up until about March.

“For the last two months, the business was definitely dropping off, and it was sketchy for a little while," Belair owner Mark Parker said.

Parker applied and got approval for federal Small Business Administration COVID-19 assistance.

“We were able to use that to offset the cost of employee salaries," Parker said.

That’s thanks to the federal PPP loan; it helps sustain paychecks for workers. The donut shop is one of about 130,000 Georgia small businesses to get approved for it.

Belair also got the other relief option too: the disaster assistance loan.

“It’s allowed us to stay open," Parker said.

Roughly only 9,000 of Georgia’s 1 million small businesses received this type so far.Though the federal government has issued billions of dollars to help small businesses, Daniel Evans with Housing and Community Development argues, it may not be flowing to where it needs to be.

“When you want to take a shower you need two things: you need plumbing and hot water," Evans said. "And the funds through the CARES Act was the hot water. But what has not been worked on, what has not been funneled through the CARES Act well is the plumbing.”

Comparing the two types of relief, it seems PPP loans are approved at higher rate for Georgia and South Carolina. However, Evans says, a factor in low numbers altogether right now is the banking.

Many shops without previous business history with a bank are less likely to be approved or assisted right now with the federal relief.

"That’s where our un-bank, and our under-bank businesses, suffer the most in times like this," Evans said.

“That lack of access to the financial institution on a regular basis is heightened and precipitated through a crisis."

That leaves many local owners questioning where are the resources while the fate of their business remains in question too.

Local agencies like Housing and Community development are working with small businesses to get the loans.

The city of Augusta is set to open small business relief applications in June.

The money will be considered a forgivable loan or grant of up to $15,000.

