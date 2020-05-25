As beaches battle crowds amidst reopening, people flock to Tybee Island

Monday, May 25, 2020

tybee Island, Georgia (Source: WRDW)

TYBEE ISLAND, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Crowds have been a bit of a problem this weekend at beaches across the country, including here along the Georgia coast.

People flocking to Tybee Island where some say the huge crowds made it hard to keep up with social distancing.

This weekend was especially tough for lifeguards who just started their summer season a week ago. They've had to make sure people are following the rules, especially watching after kids.

"You know, if you're coming out here to the beach with your kids, make sure you keep an eye on your kids," Matt Harrell, Interim Fire Chief at Tybee Island, said. "It's really easy in these big crowds for one of your kids to get, even 50 feet from you."

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers are also patrolling the beaches. They say there have no been any major issues they've had to break up, but they encourage anyone who is worried about the crowds to just avoid the beach for now.

