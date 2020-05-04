As airports nationwide worry, Augusta Airport stays optimistic for a post-COVID-19 world

Monday, May 4, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The scene at Augusta Regional Airport is similar to airports around the world: airport traffic locally and nationally is down by 95 percent.

Airport leaders think the way we fly will never be the same -- even after the pandemic ends.

Just as 9/11 changed the way airports manage security, local airport leaders think COVID-19 will change the way the airports manage health.

“You may see masks for a period of time,” Herbert Judon, executive director of Augusta Regional, said.

“You may see barriers, you may see people getting their temperatures taken prior to coming into an airport or airplane.”

But even when the pandemic does end, officials think it will take some time before travelers feel comfortable sitting on a plane again.

“Without a vaccine, or without a medication that can lessen the symptoms of people and keep them alive, sitting 3 inches apart from somebody on a plane for hours is probably going to be problematic,” Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport General Manager John Seldon said.

In fact, Seldon thinks if traffic next year is 50 percent of what it used to be, they’ll be in a good place. But Judon at the Augusta Airport is more optimistic because more people here travel for business rather than pleasure.

“With such a high percentage of military and medical, I’m hoping that just the dynamics of our market hopefully will bode well for us,” Judon said.

Even so, airlines themselves are hurting. The CARES Act requires airlines to not lay off or reduce any employee benefits and they must continue flying to all destinations they previously served, regardless of passenger numbers.

“All of the airlines including Southwest and Delta have said they are going to come out smaller. When they say smaller, that means less flights,” Seldon said.

While the future of air travel remains uncertain, airports around the country hope for bluer skies ahead.

You might remember the federal government recently granted the Augusta airport nearly $19.4 million as part of the CARES Act.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.