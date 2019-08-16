As Lincoln County's road to the championship starts, 3 girls start the road to make varsity

Friday, August 16, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

Kholi and Carly Carruth and Gianna Anderson are looking to make history as kickers and punters. (Source: WRDW)

EVANS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Lincoln County unofficially kicked off its football season Friday with a scrimmage against Evans. On the surface, that sounds like any other schedule, but no other team has three girls trying to kick their way onto the varsity squad.

Gianna Anderson, Kohli, and Carly Carruth are sophomores at Lincoln County High School. They're also football players, and they were suited up and ready to go under the Friday night lights.

Pregame butterflies are normal for players, but in this case, the girls' parents were feeling them too.

"A little nervous," said Casie Anderson, Gianna's stepmom. "But excited at the same time."

"I was really nauseous," said the twins' mom Peggy.

When the parents first heard their girls wanted to play football, some of them were surprised.

"Well at first I thought it was a joke," said Anderson. "Like yeah, right they're not going to let the girls play football."

Carruth had a similar reaction.

"When they first came to me and said 'hey momma we want to go try out for kicking,' I was like 'okay?'"

Gianna's dad wasn't as shocked.

"I wasn't surprised at all. I mean she plays travel ball, soccer, and co-ed," he said. "She just does about anything anyway, so it's nothing new to us."

But it's new to the Red Devils.

The girls say it was weird at first, but now they feel like a part of the team. The parents said the community has been mostly supportive.

They use the negative comments as motivation.

"We tell her that the bad comments are just something for you to prove them wrong," said Gianna's mom, Brittany Violante.

Gianna's dad, Charlie, said the girls have earned the right to play.

"All summer they've trained so the girls are well deserved to be there," he said.

As for safety, they're not really worried about their daughters getting hurt.

"They're tough," said Peggy Carruth, talking about the twins. "They've got two older brothers. They can hold their own out there. I don't worry about that."

The girls didn't get any action through two and a half quarters on Friday, but hopefully, they'll see the field soon.

Lincoln County starts the regular season next Friday at Abbeville.