As Gov. Mark Sanford warns a 'storm is coming,' he weighs primary challenge to President Donald Trump

Friday, August, 16, 2019

Former South Carolina governor and Congressman Mark Sanford could mount a long-shot bid to the White House. (Source: MGN)

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford appears to be considering his options in a potential primary bid against President Donald J. Trump in 2020.

In an interview with CNN, Sanford says he's considering input from the coast of the Palmetto State as well as across the country.

Sanford says he realizes he faces history.

"What I think is important is a conversation and you just don't know where it leads, and the people who have been encouraging me to do this have said, 'We need to have a conversation about what it means to be a Republican,' because the bent that we have been moving toward here of late is not consistent with the values and the ideals that they believe in for a very long time," Sanford said.

The two-term governor and ex-District 1 congressman visited New Hampshire -- one of the first GOP primary states -- as he weighs his options.

Sanford also released a campaign-style video, warning that under Trump's leadership, a "storm is coming."

If he does opt-in to the race, Sanford would join former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld in challenging the president.

