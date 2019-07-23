As Augusta sits at No. 2 for child exploitation, a GBI investigator is sharing tips to keep your children safe

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – The GBI and other law enforcement agencies in Georgia have been working overdrive to capture more predators exploiting kids.

Augusta ranks No. 2 in the state for child exploitation.

With younger kids getting cell phones, they need to be aware that they could be exploiting themselves.

So, what can parents do?

Investigators say parents need to be talking to their kids and monitor what they are doing on their phones. All it takes is just one mistake.

"I've had cases where parents didn't even know that the iPad had a camera on it, and then didn't realize it until their 12-year-old son was posting videos,” GBI Cyber Crime Agent Charles Kicklighter said.

Kicklighter says they've made 350 arrests during the past year for child exploitation, child porn, abuse, and human trafficking.

“Teens don't realize that when they post those pictures or send them, if they get out, they're out there forever,” Kicklighter said.

A picture can haunt you just like it did for Amanda Todd.

"She was a 15-year-old girl who was befriended by an adult in another country,” Kicklighter said.

Todd told her story in a video through flashcards. After a year of chatting online she sent someone a picture of her breasts.

"After that, he began blackmailing her, wanting more pictures and we've had that happen here,” Kicklighter said.

The predator sent her nude picture to everyone at her school. She was bullied and beaten, even after moving schools. Todd tried to kill herself by drinking bleach and died a month later.

"All because of this one picture that she sent to somebody she thought was another boy her age,” Kicklighter said.

Todd is not the only one. Kicklighter says from 2015 to 2017, 144 kids committed suicide in Georgia. Over the last 21 years, the GBI has identified 15,800 victims.

“The ones I've worked, I would say a least half of them are self-exploitation,” Kicklighter said.

That means kids are voluntarily sending nude pictures or videos. Kicklighter starts by giving the kids a warning, but they face charges if it happens again.

The charges are serious, too. The GBI considers all this as manufacturing and distributing child pornography. Those are felonies. It’s just something to keep in mind if you have kids and technology under the same roof.

