Arts in the Heart named best festival by group

Monday, May 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Arts in the Heart may be known by many in the CSRA, but now it can be known as another moniker: the best.

That's because the Southeast Tourism Society awarded the festival as the 2020 Top Festival of the Year.

The two-day event shuts down large portions of downtown Augusta, but replaces it with a cavalcade of art and food as far as the eye can see.

This year's event is scheduled from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20.

