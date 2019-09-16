Arts in the Heart means increased foot traffic, but less business as set up begins

Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock

Broad Street will be mostly closed this week as workers prepare for Arts in the Heart. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – It may be Monday, but preparations are underway for this weekend’s Arts in the Heart.

Normally roads around Broad Street are closed Wednesday night. This year, they're shutting down a day early.

Crews have already been hard at work Monday putting up booths and tents. Parking downtown is already limited, but even more so now with roads closed.

[EXTRA: Avoid these roads during Arts in the Heart.]

Business owners, of course, have mixed feelings about the parking situation.

“We do great during the weekend, but the week before, it kills our business,” Michael Weldon, owner of Psychotronic Records, said.

With the roads now closed even earlier, many like Weldon are wondering why.

“Every year, it seems to take more days to set up, and I don't understand why they need that much time,” Weldon said.

Mike Sleeper, the operations director of Arts in the Heart, has an answer for him.

“The festival has gotten so popular, and we've got so many people and so many artists coming in and vendors, that we have to close it one day earlier,” Sleeper said.

For people wanting to explore downtown, it might just mean finding new ways of getting around.

“You just won't be able to drive on a couple blocks of Broad Street,” Sleeper said. “You can still walk down there, you can still see the businesses.”

The majority of the larger restaurants and bars we spoke to say they'll be open for normal operation during the festival, but because of the traffic it might be a good idea to Uber or walk downtown if you are able.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved