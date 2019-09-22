Arts in the Heart Food Awards

Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019
AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) --The winners of the Arts in the Heart of Augusta Food and Arts Awards have been announced.
Global Food Award
1st Place Meal: South Sudan
Judges Award: Spain for Best Presentation
Meat on a Stick Award: Philippines
Best Beverage: Laos for Bubble Tea
Kids Judges: Cypress
Best Dessert: Ireland for Whiskey Cake
Fine Artists Market Awards
1st place: Niall Mathieson booth 934
2nd place: Mike Brown booth 927
3rd place: Debbie Bailey booth 714
Awards of Merit
Gabriel Isaac booth 916
Jess Ann Smith booth 932
C.W. Banfield booth 957 & 959
