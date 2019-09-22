Arts in the Heart Food Awards

Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) --The winners of the Arts in the Heart of Augusta Food and Arts Awards have been announced.

Global Food Award

1st Place Meal: South Sudan

Judges Award: Spain for Best Presentation

Meat on a Stick Award: Philippines

Best Beverage: Laos for Bubble Tea

Kids Judges: Cypress

Best Dessert: Ireland for Whiskey Cake

Fine Artists Market Awards

1st place: Niall Mathieson booth 934

2nd place: Mike Brown booth 927

3rd place: Debbie Bailey booth 714

Awards of Merit

Gabriel Isaac booth 916

Jess Ann Smith booth 932

C.W. Banfield booth 957 & 959

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.