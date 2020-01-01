Artist keeps downtown Augusta 'funky' with James Brown caricature mural

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- You may have noticed Christmas in downtown Augusta looked a little funkier this year.​ A James Brown mural was created by a local artist, who's really left his mark on the city.

Jason Craig has knack for art.

"People come here, there's a cool bench and they take their picture in front of [the mural]," Craig told us.

One of his most prominent pieces popped up before Christmas this year. It's a cartoon caricature of James Brown.

"There used to be so many places for a young artist to show their work in downtown Augusta, and that's just kind of changed."

Jason says there's been a surge in public art. Some of his other work is downtown too.

"It's a way for us to kind of decide what our city looks like without erecting a building or a monument. We're able to go out and paint on a wall and kind of change the tone of the city."

Jason's plans aren't stopping here. He plans to paint the side of his building too, hoping to keep the funk and "Respect" in downtown Augusta.

"Public art should stay around for a long time, and I think it will."

