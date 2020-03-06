​Art from the Heart: Artist gives life to Augusta in oil paintings here at home

Friday, March 6, 2020

News 12 This Morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An artist who was born and raised in Augusta is coming home to showcase his art​. Some of the places in his painting you'll probably recognize.

David Swanagin is a natural-born artist

"My grandfather was a painter. He was a professional bass player. My mom dabbled in it as well so I was kind of around it at a young age," Swanagin said.

Now it's become his career.

"I'm an oil painter, primarily landscape. All of the scenes from this show are from places I've actually visited, you know, that are special to me."

Through the end of April, he's showcasing his work at Sacred Heart Cultural Center. The show means a lot to him.

"It's a special show for me. It's kind of a homecoming"

David grew up in Augusta and often paints scenes of some of his favorite Augusta locations.

"It's a really special place to me right across the river I spent a lot of time there," he said.

Most of his pieces are centered around and nature and natural light, like his piece of Phinzy Nature Park.

"I've always loved the nature park. I think it's just a real treasure for Augusta to have."

Preparation is tedious when it comes to showings, and David prepared for almost two-and-a-half years just for this Augusta show.

"I think the most enjoyable part is when I do a show and seeing people's reactions and how they can relate to each painting."

You can check out the show at Sacred Art Cultural Center through April. Each piece on display is for sale.

Part of the money goes back to sacred heart and to help tornado relief in Tennessee, because that's where David is living now.

