Arson, animal cruelty charges for man who allegedly set house on fire following domestic violence call

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Tuesday morning house fire has been confirmed to have been an arson connected to a domestic violence call.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Larry Inskeep, II has been charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and arson.

Deputies were called to a residence on Deans Bridge Road and found Joan Inskeep who told them Larry had entered her home despite a restraining order, according to an incident report.

The report goes on to say Joan told deputies that Larry attacked her that morning. Joan said she managed to get away from Larry, but he caught back up to her and attacked her again before he ran back inside the home and locked the doors.

It was at that point, the report said, the deputies attempted to enter the home after Joan let them in with a key.

However, according to the report, deputies smelled and saw smoke inside the home when they entered.

Dispatch, EMS, and firefighters arrived at the scene a short time later. Larry, meanwhile, tried to break out of a bedroom window, but was apprehended by deputies.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved