Arrests made in the murder investigation of Ahmaud Arbery

Thursday, May 7, 2020

GLYNN COUNTY, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The GBI arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, for the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

According to the release, they were both charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The McMichaels were taken into custody and booked into Glynn County Jail.

According to officials, on February 23, Arbery was in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, GA when both Gregory and Travis McMichael confronted Arbery with two firearms. During the encounter, Travis shot and killed Arbery.

Yesterday, on May 6, District Attorney Tom Durden formally requested the GBI to investigate the death of Arbery.

These investigations are all active and ongoing. If anyone has information related to these cases, contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477)

