Arrests expected soon in case of 24-year-old beaten so badly she may lose sight in one eye

Monday, August 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We're learning arrests are coming in the nightclub attack on a 24-year-old.

Brittney Stevens was injured so badly she could lose her sight in one eye.

According to authorities, the minutes leading up to the attack were all caught on video surveillance from across the street.

Witnesses told deputies the attack happened at the IBEW local across the street from the club.

Stevens says two girls approached her several times yelling at her about an ex-boyfriend while she was waiting for her Uber.

They started to get aggressive, so she went across the street, through an alley to get away, but then she realized there was a wall.

“She's between a wall and a rail, and they're on the other side of the rail on the street and they begin to just attack her again,” Stevens’ mother, Donna Joyner, said.

The DA's office and Richmond county investigators are now combing through the IBEW local's surveillance video, which captured the moments before Stevens was attacked.

“We actually saw one of the girls,” said Julie Sammons, the office manager for the IBEW local. “She had her purse and she walked through here and she walked over here toward the railing."

It's the moment Brittany says two females punched her in the face and head several times and a male kicked her in the face.

"We got another shot of one person videoing the whole thing. So there's someone out there that's got video of the whole fight."

Investigators identified the two women as 21-year-old Holley Carter and Jordie Holt. Carter and Holt told deputies Stevens climbed over the handrail and pulled Carter's shirt down. They say they pushed Stevens in an attempt to get her to stop, but they do not know how she got injuries to the face.

Joyner says her daughter's orbital bone was shattered and she had to get a titanium plate on parts of her skull.

Deputies found Stevens with cuts on her face and called an ambulance.

As for the male suspect, they're still looking for him.

