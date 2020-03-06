Caretakers charged with neglect of patients; warrants issued for two others

Friday, March 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested two caretakers accused of neglecting their patients and have issued arrest warrants for others.

Arrested:

Amelia Kelly, 32, and co-defendant Joel Carpenter

Warrants issued for arrest:

Omar Javier Sumpter, 30, Carmon Shanell Housey, 28

All were accused of neglect to a disabled adult, elder person, or resident.

According to C.A.V.E Task Force, a Richmond County deputy responded to a local hospital to a woman who was found covered in bed bugs on admission to the hospital.

According the incident report, the officer investigated the home where the victim lived and discovered it to be infested with bed bugs crawling on the walls and ceilings. The kitchen contained pots of food with mold and mildew. The report says the victim also had multiple bed bug bites on her body and her bed. Kelly was the "primary" caretaker for the victim, the report said, and was allowed to live in the home rent-free in exchange for caring for the victim.

According to the task force, Amelia Kelly and Joel Carpenter were also on the scene with a child. Both were accused of allowing the victim to live in a home unfit for human habitation. It was later determined the couple was taking the victim's money as payment for looking after her and lived in the same home.

The home was condemned and DFCS placed the child with a safe person. Kelly was also accused of deprivation of a minor.

RCSO also issued arrest warrants for two other caregivers in an unrelated case.

Omar Sumpter and Carmon Housey were both accused of neglecting care of the victim by allowing her to lay in a bed covered with feces, cockroaches in every room, and using a catheter that showed evidence of not being cleaned properly for some time.

Sumpter and Housey have not been arrested.

