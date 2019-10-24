Arrest made in connection with death of 82-year-old blind woman

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An arrest has been made in connection with the death of an 82-year-old blind woman.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms they've arrested 22-year-old Andrew Dawson in the death of Elizabeth Thompson.
Dawson is charged with murder, burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Thompson was found dead in her home on Kennedy Drive last Tuesday.
Investigators said Thompson's home had been forcibly entered just before 7:30 a.m.
When deputies arrived, Thompson was found unresponsive. She passed away a short time later.
An autopsy was done on Thomson at the GBI lab on Wednesday, we won't have the results back for a while.
