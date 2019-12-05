Arrest made in connection with Magnolia Acres murder

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a man in Magnolia Acres.

According to investigators, Charles Edward Brown, 18, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Tacorey Brigham.

Brigham was shot and killed on Nov. 27 at the Magnolia Acres Apartment in Waynesboro.

“These senseless shootings and murders of our young people must stop. Two families and multiple others and now devastated over these acts. As a Sheriff, I will ensure that we will lock up and prosecute to the fullest anyone who commits acts such as this as we have solved every murder in Burke County that has taken place since I took office on January 1, 2017. However, it is so much more than locking people up so we will continue working diligently with our various violence reductions programs and partnering with our schools and others to see what else can be done pro-actively.” Sheriff Alfonzo WIlliams said in a statement.

Brown is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

