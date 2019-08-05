VIDEO: Arrest made at Wilkes County Elementary School Monday morning

Monday, Aug. 5, 2019

Someone was arrested at Wilkes County Elementary School early Monday. (Source: Anonymous)

WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- News 12 is learning an arrest has been made at Wilkes County Elementary School Monday morning.

The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office, in Washington, tells us deputies found the man hiding behind a rolled-up gym mat in the gymnasium.

He was arrested this morning, but details are limited. We do know school is in session for students, but it's unclear whether students were actually in the building yet when the arrest was made.

Sheriff Mark Moore says he is working alongside the GBI to figure out who the man is and how he got inside the school. They're also looking into how long he was there before being found.

Check back with News 12 for the latest in this developing story.

