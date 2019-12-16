Arrest made after woman's body found in Orangeburg

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man is behind bars after a body was found in Orangeburg Thursday.

The body of 35-year-old Cara Hodges was found in a wooded area. She was reported missing from North Carolina on Tuesday.

"We began working this aggressively as a homicide early on after this young woman was found," the sheriff said. "That investigation led us back to the last person said to have seen this young lady."

Hodge's relative says she was last seen with 67-year-old Kenneth Eastwood, who has since been arrested and charged with murder.

Here we see a loss of life in this absolute senseless act of violence," Ravenell said. "However, you will see applied again the utmost of justice from this office."

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.