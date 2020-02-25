Arrest made in deadly Edgefield hit and run

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A person has been arrested in the case of a deadly hit and run in Edgefield.

Stanley Quimby, 59, was found dead along Sweetwater Road last week in an apparent hit and run.

The vehicle was traveling north on Sweetwater Road when the driver hit the man, South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

Highway Patrol investigators say the car in question is a 1994-2002 Dodge Ram possibly pewter or gray in color and could have damage to the right front and passenger side.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.