Arraignment hearing set for man accused of impersonating DEA officer

Thursday, August 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The man accused of impersonating a DEA officer will have an arraignment hearing Friday.

Marshall Huie Thompson, 32, was speeding in his pickup truck when deputies conducted a traffic stop back in May, according to report. Thompson told deputies he was a Drug Enforcement Administration agent, but an investigation discovered he has no connection to the agency.

Thompson was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

He's expected to appear in court at 9 a.m.

