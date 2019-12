Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Army major assigned to Fort Gordon is being charged with distribution of child pornography.

39-year-old Jason Michael Musgrove, of Grovetown, was charged Monday in a federal complaint.

Musgrove is an Integrated Threat Operations Officer who has top security clearance with sensitive information.

News 12 is looking further into the incident. Check back for the latest updates.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.