Armed robbery suspect wanted in Millen

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Millen Police Department is searching for a man wanted for armed robbery.

Around 9:05 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the Millen Bay Station and spoke to the owner, who said a man came into the store and held him at gunpoint.

The suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is described as around 6-foot tall, wearing black cargo pants and a red sweatshirt and black tennis shoes. He had a rag over his head and a camo bandana over his mouth.

The owner says there was hay of some sort on the back of the sweatshirt and possibly sheetrock on the pants.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at (478) 982-2750.

