Armed man taken into custody after tense stand-off with SWAT

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

MILLEN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An armed man was taken into custody without incident following a stand-off.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office aided Millen law enforcement officials at around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Chief Dwayne Herrington and Detective Brad Adams say the call came after Adams had taken out warrants on the suspect, 33-year-old Brittan Vann Kendall, for aggravated assault and domestic violence from a Tuesday night incident involving the woman in this case.

Officials were called to Walnut Street. Adams himself, officials say, entered the home after no one answered the door.

It was at that point, officials say, the woman and her child ran out the door.

Kendall reportedly had a weapon, and officials say Adams called for assistance and SWAT.

BCSO's special response team and a negotiator arrived at the residence and attempted to bring all three people out safely.

SWAT and the negotiator eventually made their way into the home around 1:45 p.m. where they took Kendall into custody without incident.

No one was injured.

