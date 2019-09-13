'Armed and dangerous' fourth suspect sought in S. Aiken High disturbance

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A fourth suspect has been identified and is now being sought in connection with a disturbance at South Aiken High School that ended in a shot being fired.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Markael Khalil Forrest, 22, is being charged with weapons possession, carrying a weapon on school property, and disturbing schools.

Forrest, according to investigators, was identified as the person shown in previous images with a pistol in his hand.

Forrest should be considered armed and dangerous.

Three others have been charged in connection with this case.

Jalen Jones, 18, a student at the school, was charged with disorderly conduct. Reggie Jones, 20, is charged with trespassing. An unnamed 17-year-old juvenile is facing trespassing, disorderly conduct, and disturbing school charges.

Aiken Public Safety investigators believe the 17-year-old and Jalen Jones had a physical altercation near the entrance to the South Aiken High School senior parking lot.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.