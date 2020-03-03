Arkansas school resource officer prays each day at school flagpole

A Facebook post of Officer DeAndra Warren praying at a flagpole is attracting attention across social media. De'Andria Warren shared a picture of her father, a school resource officer, praying for children and staff at the school. “I know this amazing Man of God who prays for our school systems, your children, and our community every day faithfully!” she said.

The post has been shared on Facebook more than 350 times and racked up hundreds of comments and reactions.

Asked about his daily routine, Warren said the spirit led him to pray for the community's students, teachers, school employees and parents.

“Because with the negativity in our world today towards our nation, law enforcement, communities and school systems prayer is much needed," he said. "2 Chronicles 7:14 says: ‘If my people, which are call by name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wick ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will heal their land.’”

Warren says he’s been praying for the students and staff since 2015 but started praying at the flagpole last year.

Warren is a seven-year veterans of the Wynne Police Department and has worked as a school resource officer the last five years.

