Area organizations step up to offer Christmas tree recycling

Thursday, December 26, 2019

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you're trying to figure out what to do with your Christmas tree, there's a couple options to recycle around the CSRA.

For some, taking down the Christmas tree is the worst time of the year. But, area organizations are stepping up to give trees a second life.

"We take the trees and redistribute them to boat ramps on the lake so that local fishermen can utilize them for their favorite part of the lake that they like to fish," said Ken Boyd of the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Corps of Engineers is collecting real trees, not fake ones, at Riverside Middle School until January 8. They will use the trees to build fish habitats in Thurmond Lake.

It gives fish a healthy place to live, but it trees it also keeps trees out of landfills.

"It's a recyclable, renewable resource, and just occupies landfill space," Boyd said.

At Riverside Middle alone, they expect to collect more than a thousand trees from homes and businesses, such as Lowes.

"Some of them actually come from local growers that've brought them in," Boyd said. "They've had a surplus. They didn't sell them for some reason."

But tree recycling is a collective effort, on January 4 at James Brown Arena, Dumpster Depot will take your tree and recycle it. They'll also collect trees at their location in Aiken from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In North Augusta, you can leave your tree on the curb, and the city services will recycle it starting on January 6.

Recycling your tree keeps the season of giving going just a little bit longer.

"It's just good stewardship," Boyd said. "Don't you know just dump them anywhere you find an open spot, please bring 'em here."

Before you drop off your tree, make sure it's completely clean of all decorations and its base. Fake trees will not be accepted, the Corps says.

Trees can be dropped off at any time at Riverside Middle School.