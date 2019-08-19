Area near Olive Road overpass to close for two weeks

Monday, August 19, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta officials have closed the are near the Olive Road overpass for two weeks after several trucks struck the underside of the railroad bridge.

Officials said on the Augusta, Georgia Government Facebook page that the overpass will remain closed until inspections and repairs can be made.

They expect to reopen the area around Sept. 3, 2019.

The move comes after a recent strike to the overpass from a U-Haul truck on Friday.

