Are you eligible for a South Carolina lottery refund?

Thursday, April 9, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Education Lottery is refunding the cost of some multi-draw Powerball and Mega Millions tickets purchased prior to game changes announced last week.

Going forward, the starting jackpot amounts will no longer begin at $40 million. Instead, the amounts will be announced after each jackpot is won. Increases will be based on game sales and interest rates.

Powerball players who purchased a multi-draw ticket on or before April 2 are eligible for a refund for drawings held on or after April 11 through the expiration of their multi-draw plays. Mega Millions players who purchased their multi-draw ticket on or before April 3 are eligible for a refund for drawings held on or after April 10 through the expiration of their plays.

Players seeking a refund should hang on to their original ticket, which may still be valid to win a prize.

To claim a refund, players must submit a copy of their multi-draw ticket with a completed refund claim form available at sceducationlottery.com to: Multi-Draw Refund, South Carolina Education Lottery, Post Office Box 11949, Columbia, SC 29211.

The deadline is July 30.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.